State Health Officer: Only 200 ICU beds available across Alabama, lowest since pandemic began

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s jump of 2,165 COVID-19 cases in one day is raising concerns for State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. He met with the governor’s office today.

“We have the lowest number of ICU beds that we have had during this entire response,” Dr. Harris said.

Alabama has less than 200 ICU beds available across the state out of a supply of 1,400. Dr. Harris said this will not be sustainable for very long.

When asked if he thought Alabama might revert to another stay at home order Dr. Harris said it’s hard to tell what the future will look like.

“There are certainly options on the table. There are not plans to do that at this time,” Dr. Harris said.

