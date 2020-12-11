State health department shortens some COVID-19 quarantines to 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — People with expected close contacts to COVID-19 cases can now quarantine at home for a shorter amount of time now without testing, Alabama public health officials said Friday.

People with expected close contacts can now end quarantine after the tenth day without testing, officials said, provided they have experienced no symptoms during the monitoring period.

The state’s quarantine time is longer than that recently advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said seven days was all that was needed if there was a negative test result. State health officials said a shorter option isn’t feasible because of factors including a spread of COVID-19 that hasn’t been adequately curbed, high case numbers and a shortage in test availability in some parts of the state.

Health officials said the lowered time comes with some risk, and that a 14-day quarantine is still the optimal time.

ADPH said it will continue to monitor the situation and could determine in the future whether it will be feasible to shorten the quarantine period to seven days with a negative test result.

People who want to take the 10-day quarantine option cannot show any clinical evidence of COVID-19 during the full quarantine period, officials said. They also must continue to monitor for symptoms past 10 days, to day 14. And they must immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider if they do begin to show symptoms.

People in nursing homes and correctional facilities will still be required to quarantine for 14 days.