State health department says no COVID-19 cases so far in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has monitored more than 100 people who have returned from China, and none have turned up as positive cases of the COVID-19 virus so far.

Among those monitored were college students, business travelers, tourists and airline employees who had all recently returned from China, health officials said in a news conference Monday morning.

Most of the people had completed the 14-day monitoring period, and fewer than 10 of them had exhibited any type of symptoms, said Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Officials recommended people wash hands frequently, avoid touching their face and cover coughs and sneezes as ways to prevent infection.

They also recommended people get a flu shot in order to help limit confusion as to whether someone may have COVID-19 or the flu.