MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to take a confidential survey.

State health officials said the survey is designed to learn more about the disease’s spread and help supplement the health department’s investigation and contact tracing efforts.

The survey is for anyone who has ever tested positive. All answers are confidential, officials said, and the survey takes between 5 and 10 minutes to complete.

You can take the survey here.