State health department adds website to track vaccine distribution

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health said Tuesday it has a new website that will make it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information.

The addition to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard show Tuesday that Alabama had administered a little more than 20,000 doses of the vaccine. The state has 128,175 vaccine doses allocated for use.

Of those vaccines administered, the Pfizer vaccine had been given to 18,148 people over the last two weeks. Moderna’s vaccine, which started being given last week, had been given to 2,206 people. State health officials said the Moderna vaccine is being distributed to 90 sites across the state.

Officials said vaccines are currently being given to people who are at very high risk of exposure to the virus, which includes health workers, nursing homes and lab personnel who collect and handle potential COVID-19 samples for testing.

According to the health department, there’s no timetable on when the general public will be able to get vaccinations. They’re encouraging people to continue to practice social distancing, sanitizing and wearing a face mask in public.