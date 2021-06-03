State DHR: Pandemic help available to foster youths transitioning to adulthood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Young adults who left the foster care system during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for additional support from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

As part of last year’s “Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act,” the program suspends some requirements for current and former youths and addresses the negative impacts for young adults who transitioned to independent living amid the pandemic.

“Getting on your feet after leaving foster care can be a challenge under normal circumstances, let alone during a pandemic,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “Most of these young adults don’t have family to act as a safety net, which puts them at an increased risk of homelessness. This law provides flexibility to support these youths through the pandemic as they continue their successful transitions into adulthood.”

According to DHR, approximately 75 young adults have “aged out” of the foster care system after reaching the age of 21. Another 265 youths left the system voluntarily at age 19.

Those individuals, along with current foster youths aged 18-20, can learn more about these programs at ilconnect.org or by emailing ilp@dhr.alabama.gov.