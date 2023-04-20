LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The third day of testimony in the capital murder trial for Mason Sisk began Thursday with the State continuing to call witnesses.

The Jury was shown grim moments of the first responders body camera footage on the second day of testimony.

Seven total witnesses were called to the stand on Wednesday with more expected on Thursday.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019. His first trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Sisk, now 18, won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The trial is ongoing and News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the courtroom; you can follow his live updates here on this blog as they happen.