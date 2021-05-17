State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly.

The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money.

The 46-year-old Hughes has maintained his innocence since being charged with multiple ethics violations in November. He’s set for trial starting June 21.

Among other things, Hughes is accused of illegally hiring his three children to work for his office and paying private lawyers with public funds to settle a matter that helped him and his wife.