Start date pushed back at two Lawrence County Schools

MOULTON, Ala. – Students at Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle School will not be starting school on Wednesday as planned.

Lawrence County Schools administrators confirmed that in person classes will now begin on August 26.

This only effects these two schools.

Plans are being made for students to pick up Chromebooks for virtual instruction during this time. Administrators say a school cast will be made and social media posts will be made giving parents times and instructions for Chromebook pickup.

Orientation times will be rescheduled.