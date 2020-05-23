Stars and Strikes strikes up plan to reopen next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Entertainment venues got the short end of the stick when the state first started the reopening process, but under the governor’s latest health order they can now open.

Some arcade spots are welcoming back their gamers, but Stars and Strikes off University Drive is set to reopen next week.

You can expect to walk through the doors on May 28 at noon. The changes aren’t much different from what we’ve seen from other businesses, but it’s enough to make you feel safe while having fun.

Stars and Strikes will limit spacing between bowling lanes, arcade games and restaurant tables.

Cleaning efforts have been ramped up. Team members will wear personal protective gear. And after you order food, you can simply trash the menus and food containers. You won’t return any of those things.

General Manager Theresa Kennedy said they’ve taken the proper precautions and it’s ok to get out the house for a little while.

“I am a mother of three,” said Kennedy. “I do believe that it’s really important that we took this time to ensure that processes are in place to make having fun be safe for family members and children. And I believe we have done the right thing to ensure that our guests are being taken care of,” said General Manager Theresa Kennedy.

And financially speaking, Stars and Strikes isn’t slowing down its future growth. The company recently opened up locations in the Carolinas.

Here in the Rocket City, Stars and Strikes is ready to reopen its door next week.