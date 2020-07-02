Starbucks in downtown Huntsville closes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Starbucks at the corner of Whitesburg Drive and Governors Drive in Huntsville has been closed for over a week and it’s raised some concern in the community.

Without knowing, customers have been putting in mobile orders and arriving to a closed location.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to its media relations department and is waiting on a confirmation as to why the store has been closed.

The sign on the door states that they are sorry for the inconvenience and they are trying to open up the store as soon as possible.

Starbucks is directing customers to their University Drive or Airport Road locations.