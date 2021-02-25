Star-studded “Downstream” virtual fundraising concert Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tennessee Riverkeeper is hosting a virtual fundraising concert to entertain and educate viewers Saturday night.

Downstream will have a star-studded lineup including Jason Isbell, Brett Eldredge, Claire Lynch, Lyle Lovett, and several others. It’ll be hosted by Alicia Silverstone and Tennessee Riverkeeper founder David Whiteside.

“Riverkeeper is immensely grateful to our inspirational co-host Alicia Silverstone who has worked so hard to produce this event. As well as, Warner Music Nashville and CEO John Esposito for their continued partnership with our organization over the years, and their support of our work to protect the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers and the tributaries. We’re so excited that Warner artists, Chris Janson, Brett Eldredge, and Morgan Evans – some of the biggest names in country music – are lending their talents to Downstream,” said David Whiteside about the event.

The concert will start at 7 pm on Saturday, February 27th, and can be watched on the Tennessee Riverkeeper YouTube and Facebook pages.

Downstream will be free to watch. Donations are highly encouraged, all donations will go directly to Tennessee Riverkeeper.