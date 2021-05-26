Standoff in Florence underway with man who reportedly attacked his family with a machete

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are asking people to avoid the area of West Rasch Road and County Road 57 while they are in a standoff with a man who they believe attacked his family.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed to News 19 that a man attacked his family with a machete. He said the SWAT team is now on scene and is trying to get the man out of the home.

Singleton tells us there are at least four victims. An air ambulance took two victims to Birmingham, and paramedics took two to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Florence Police first asked the community to avoid the area around 7:50 Wednesday morning.