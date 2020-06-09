St. Louis college graduate gets Merriam-Webster to update definition of racism

A recent college graduate from St. Louis says she’s lending her voice to help others understand racism better down to the textbook definition.

Kennedy Mitchum studied law, politics, and society, and says the issue with the definition stemmed when others would recite it verbatim.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, racism is “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities, and the racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

After Mitchum and the editor for Merriam-Webster emailed a few times, the editor agreed, saying a revision to the entry on racism is now being drafted.

However, it’s not clear when the new dictionary with the updated definition will be released but is expected within the next few months.