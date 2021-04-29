St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announces expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is investing $11.5 billion over six years in a project that includes expanded cancer-focused research and construction of an outpatient clinic and a new patient family housing facility.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based hospital says the expansion is the largest in its nearly 60-year history. Most of the plan would be funded by donors.

The expansion builds on a previous plan that saw $7 billion in investment over six years and resulted in an increase in new cancer patients and faculty.

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children.

