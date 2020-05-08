Squirrels enjoying picnic tables – and following social distancing guidelines

In the past, we’ve shown you people building little picnic tables and attaching them to their fences or trees, but we haven’t seen any squirrels “enjoying” them – until now.

And get this: Like us, they’re keeping themselves physically distanced!

Artist Lumi Barron captured this video of squirrels interacting at the tables in her backyard as part of an art project for her degree. The idea was inspired by children’s books, and Barron wanted to capture the squirrels participating in human activities.

Barron says observing the squirrels’ chosen behaviors, like snacking and reading, reminds her of how she is spending her own time as she stays at home. She’s calling the project Sciuridaes, which is the scientific name for squirrels.

Just in case it isn’t obvious – she scored an A.