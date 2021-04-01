Spring break travel tips from TSA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re traveling for spring break, there are a few things the Transportation Security Administration wants you to know.

For more than a year now, changes have been made at airports around the country to ensure the safety of travelers and TSA workers. Acrylic barriers and upgraded technology now reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA staff at Huntsville International Airport.

Huntsville International Airport also has a lane with some of the latest checkpoint technology. It’s called CT-300. It searches for threats and allows TSA officers to rotate images to see what’s in bags without actually having to touch them.

It’s no surprise, one of the biggest changes you’ll see when you walk through a TSA checkpoint is the acrylic barriers set up to ensure separation and limiting as much physical contact as possible.



Below are some airport specific tips that the TSA wants passengers leaving out of Huntsville international airport to know.

Tip 1: Wear a face mask. You must. The federal requirement supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Emergency Order mandating face masks be worn on all public conveyances and at stations, ports, or similar transportation hubs regardless of state and local laws.



Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, verify if items are prohibited by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.



Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.



Tip 4: No guns at checkpoints ever. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And know what the laws are on both sides of your trip.



Tip 5: Help is always available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 6: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. “Travel with Ease” by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.