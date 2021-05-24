Sports tourism brings in over $10 million in economic impact for Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the pandemic wanes across the Tennessee Valley, several large sporting events have brought more than $10 million in economic impact to the City of Huntsville.

During the last three months, calculations from the Destinations International found 14 events that brought in the revenue to Huntsville, including the Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championship, Coastal Collegiate Sports Association beach volleyball, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament. The debut of the Rocket City Trash Pandas helped as well.

“Industry experts predicted that sports tourism would lead the way out of the pandemic, an that has certainly proved true here,” said Judy Ryals, President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We were well-positioned to host these events because of the teamwork between partners, like the Convention & Visitors Bureau, local governments, the Huntsville Sports Commission, the Von Braun Center and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce,” Ryals continued. “It’s also a credit to the foresight of our elected officials and civic leaders who have made investments in facilities that make us a world-class sports destination.”

Three additional events with an expected economic impact of over $4.5 million are on the horizon for Huntsville: the USA Swimming Futures Championship, the USTA Girls 16s National Clay Court Championship, and the National Club Swimming Association Championship.