Sports Page hosting rib cookoff to benefit Veterans of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s Sport Page will host a rib cookoff to benefit Veterans of North Alabama Sunday morning.

The event, sponsored by Turf Medic, is in its 6th year and will begin setting up at 6 a.m. on October 17. The entry fee is $75 and due at sign-up.

Participants are required to bring at least two racks of ribs, which can be marinated the night before, but all the cooking has to be done on-site.

The grand prize is $700, with $400 and $200 for second and third places, respectively.

For more information, visit Sports Page Huntsville on Facebook.

