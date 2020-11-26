Spoiler-free gift delivery with Amazon

The season of gift-giving is officially here and Amazon is working to make sure those surprise presents you purchase are kept secret.

COVID-19 has caused a big shift this year and for some, that includes where you buy gifts for the holidays. People are shopping more online now, than ever, and Amazon is offering ways to track and receive orders to keep gifts a surprise.

“Customers can start by tracking their order via map tracking which gives customers the ability to see where their order is when it’s ten stop away or less,” said Alyssa Bronikowski, the Amazon spokesperson. “So if they want to track their order while it’s in route to their home, or as soon as it gets there and wants to pick up their package from their doorstep, they can take advantage of this feature.”

‘Photo on Delivery’ allows the customer to get an image of where exactly the delivery driver leaves the package, and “Estimated Delivery Window” gives gives a 2-4 hour delivery window of when a package will arrive.

If you don’t want a package delivered to your home out of fear it may get stolen, or you simply want to pick it up while out running errands, you can choose an alternate delivery location for your package.

“Customers can ship to an Amazon Hub or an Amazon physical retail location this holiday season and pick up their package,” said Bronikowski. “Just like they would select ‘Home Delivery’ as their preferred delivery location during checkout, they would select one of these locations when placing their order and then pick up their package as soon as it arrives.”

You can also choose to send a package directly to a friend or family member if you won’t be able to see them this holiday season. Just remember to mark the item as a gift so it’ll still be a surprise.