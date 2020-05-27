Splash Pads back in action at Brahan Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Playgrounds, splash pads, and pavilions are now open at Brahan Spring Park.

The Huntsville park reopened on Tuesday, May 26th with a few new guidelines.

The city says you have to maintain a 6-foot separation between people that aren’t in the same family.

The Everyone Can Play Splash Pad allows 20 people inside the gates of the Splash pad including children and guardians.

There is a 1 Hour limit inside the gates for each family group. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a member of their family 16 years of age or older.

Schedule:

Monday – Friday 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM – 2:00PM

Sunday 12:00PM – 4:00PM

The Showers Splash Pad allows 30 people inside including children and guardians.

There is a 1 Hour limit inside the gates for each family group and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a member of their family 16 years of age or older.

Schedule:

Monday – Friday 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM – 2:00PM

Sunday CLOSED