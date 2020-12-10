Spirited Art in Huntsville closing at the end of year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Spirited Art in Huntsville announced they made the difficult decision to close the studio at the end of 2020. They say the last ten years have been wonderful.

Spirited Art says they are thankful to have celebrated birthdays, weddings, engagements, anniversaries, and many other milestones with the community.

Spirited Art plans to host their final in-person class at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 12th at Straight to Ale. The last day of takeaway kits and virtual classes will be December 23rd.



It has been a challenging year for small businesses, and we have been grateful for the support we have received from our community. Throughout the last 10 months, it has brought us so much joy to see your at-home creations, and we appreciate the patience and understanding during our many pivots this year. Even though we couldn’t be together in person, we were just as impressed with the art work that you created at home. Spirited Art

They are grateful for the love and support from the community.