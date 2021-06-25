HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the July 4th holiday weekend just a week away, a record surge in traffic is expected on North Alabama roadways, as well as a spike in gas prices.
Gas buddy is predicting that fuel prices will rise some 43 percent compared to this time last year. AAA says crude oil prices, coupled with high gas demand, will likely be factors behind the price spikes as we approach the holiday.
This is the second major surge in prices at the pump Alabamians have had to navigate of late. The last major spike occurred during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Despite reports of some altering their July 4th plans due to the high gas prices, AAA is estimating that around 43 million Americans will hit the roads, 5 percent more than the previous record set back in 2019.
Spike in gas prices expected over July 4th weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the July 4th holiday weekend just a week away, a record surge in traffic is expected on North Alabama roadways, as well as a spike in gas prices.