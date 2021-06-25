Spike in gas prices expected over July 4th weekend

HAZEL GREEN & MADISON, Ala. - What would a 4th of July without fireworks be like? Some of those who love the tradition may, unfortunately, have to find out, as pandemic-induced supply chain issues continue to plague industries across the country, including the fireworks business.

"That's it," Fireland Fireworks owner Brian Land said as he gestured to his shelf that would normally be stacked with bottle rockets. Instead, 20 packs of bottle rockets, leftover from an order placed for New Year's Eve supplies; just one item fireworks shop owners are missing while they wait for orders placed months ago.