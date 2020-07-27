Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage, Red Cross says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The American Red Cross announced an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

They say this is a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 containing antibodies that might help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

According to the Red Cross, thousands of COVID-19 survivors have given convalescent plasma, enabling the Red Cross to collect and distribute over 20,000 lifesaving convalescent plasma products nationwide, including 383 here in Alabama and Mississippi.

Donors who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will get a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Find a donation location here and save a life Today.