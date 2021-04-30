Speed limit change expected in downtown Decatur due to increased foot traffic

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department said to expect a speed limit change in downtown Decatur.

According to the department, the speed limit on 2nd Avenue SE, between Lee Street NE and Gordon Drive SE, will be reduced from 30 mph to 20 mph.

They say the changes come as warmer months approach and an increase in foot traffic is expected in the area.

The speed reduction will go into effect Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Drivers are asked to take note of the speed limit change and to always drive with extra caution when pedestrians are present.