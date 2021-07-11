Special screening of locally produced Vietnam documentary held

HARTSELLE, Ala. — A special thank you celebration was held this weekend for a group of area Vietnam War veterans who took part in a documentary about the conflict. The filmmakers hosted a screening of “Vietnam: through the eyes of our neighbors” in Hartselle.

Susie Burgess was inspired to make the picture after helping her great nephew with his high school history homework. She was alarmed to discover he didn’t know much about the Vietnam war.

“To see the interview, and see each other and discuss what we went through it really was special and had a healing effect,” Vietnam veteran James Henderson, who was interviewed for the film.

The series of six short videos features eleven local Vietnam veterans and is available on YouTube.

“I think it’s an important part of history that kind of gets overlooked sometimes and not everybody gets to know these people and interact with them and hear their stories firsthand.” said production team member Austin Evans.

The filmmakers are currently reaching out to educators in the area and are hopeful that local schools will show the documentary to their students.