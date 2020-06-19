Special pet adoption promotion running now at Huntsville Animal Shelter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thought about adding another member to the family? There’s a special pet adoption promotion going on right now for the month of June.

This is your chance to take home a lovely and furry friend. The Huntsville Animal Shelter dressed their dogs and cats in tie-dye shirts to show off their colorful personalities.

Adoption fees have been waived for most of the dogs.

Director Karen Sheppard said many families flocked to the shelter to become pet foster families. The pets were getting a lot of love and attention.

“At the very beginning, it was really amazing because almost every pet left with a foster home. We’re a little disappointed because we don’t have quite as many fosters right now,” said Sheppard.

If you’re interested in adopting a furry friend or simply foster one of the pets, contact Huntsville Animal Services.

256-883-3782

Address: Huntsville Animal Shelter , 4950 Triana Blvd SW Huntsville, AL 35805 View Map

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can even request a four-night pet sleepover to see if adoption is the right fit for you and your family.