Special election set for seat of lawmaker arrested this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A special election is set for the position of an Alabama state senator who resigned this week before being arrested on a misdemeanor campaign finance charge.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the primary to fill the District 26 seat held by David Burkette is set for Nov. 17. A runoff will be held Dec. 15 if needed, and the general election will be March 2.

Burkette was arrested Thursday on charges linked to his run for Montgomery City Council five years ago.

The attorney general’s office says Burkette put about $3,600 in campaign contributions into a personal checking account or cashed the checks.