SHEFFIELD, Ala., (WHNT) — A man has been accused of trying to kill his ex-wife in Sheffield.

Sheffield Police Department (SPD) officers were called to a residence on West Avalon Avenue for a domestic violence report. When officers arrived, they found beer bottles and what looked like hair from the victim, according to SPD Chief Ricky Terry.

Chief Terry said it seemed to be an argument that escalated and turned physical.

The victim, who police say is Steven Noyola’s ex-wife, told SPD that her ears were ringing because Noyola fired a gun at her. She also had marks on her neck that were consistent with her claim that Noyola choked her, according to Chief Terry.

Officers found several weapons in the house, and Chief Terry said investigators are still in the process of determining which gun was fired.

Steven Carlos Noyola was arrested and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence (strangulation, suffocation), unlawful imprisonment, interference with a domestic violence call, second-degree illegal possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of marijuana. He also had an outstanding warrant for third-degree domestic violence assault.

Noyola was booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $530,000 bond.

No further information was released as the investigation is ongoing.