HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local non-profit started more than 25 years ago and it’s entirely volunteer run – with the goal to help limit pet overpopulation by removing financial barriers so that anyone can spay or neuter their pets.

“It’s a good program,” Madison County Commissioner Steve Haraway said after the commission unanimously approved $40,000 in funding for SNAP for 2022. “It’s something we’ve supported the last nine years that I’ve been on the commission. We’ll continue to support it, and we were just able to put some additional funds in there this year to help out.”

SNAP is described on its website as an initiative that drastically reduces the financial burden of getting pets fixed, down to just $5 for those eligible.

President Janice gibbons says this makes a serious difference for disadvantaged families in the fight to prevent pet overpopulation, and in preventing health problems for current pets.

“Low income caretakers for pets, they have other priorities,” Gibbons said. “They may have children. They may have other things that they have to do with their money. And we just make it possible for them to be responsible pet owners.”

According to Haraway, the county’s financial pledge to the program is a wise investment in preventing officials having to catch future stray cats and dogs at the expense of taxpayers. Gibbons says since the organization’s founding in 1994, intake of cats and dogs at Huntsville Animal Services has halved.

“As the population continues to grow we’re going to have more animals that are going to be roaming throughout the county and so it helps the overall program of the county,” Haraway said.

However, the money from Madison County pales in comparison to all other costs, Gibbons said.

The SNAP Thrift Store on Bob Wallace Avenue funds the majority, with revenue going to covering costs and logistics for getting eligible families’ pets fixed. Gibbons tells News 19 the organization has lacked a sufficient amount of volunteers to help run the store since the start of the pandemic.

One volunteer working at the store currently is Gina Segars, who heard the pandemic took a toll on the organization and decided to help, starting just six months ago.

“I feel great when I’m here,” Segars said. “We get to meet all kinds of different people. We have people that come in that have never heard about snap and didn’t know we were here. And then we have people who come in that need help with their animals, so we give them the information needed to help take care of their animals.”

Aside from monetary donations, SNAP welcomes items in good condition to be given to its thrift store, as well as pet items, pet treats, and used vehicles.