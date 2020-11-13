Sparkman Middle School swaps to virtual learning through Thanksgiving

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Sparkman Middle School is transitioning to remote learning starting Monday.

Superintendent Allen Perkins released a statement saying “a number of variables within the school” led to the decision. The news release did say the decision is directly related to COVID-19.

Students will return for face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 30 following Thanksgiving Break.

Any parent who is concerned about COVID today (Friday, November 13) may check their students out with no penalty. The school system says the student won’t be counted absent. They want parents to be able to do what they believe is best for their children.

Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and Schools PLP. The release also says teachers will also be available throughout the typical school day to help students with their work through email and Google Meet.

Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.

The school will serve curbside meals from 10:45AM- 11:45AM at the school for students during the remote learning period.