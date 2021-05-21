Sparkman students selected as National Cyber Scholars

The Madison County School System announced two Sparkman High School students have been named National Syber Scholars.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two Sparkman High School students have been selected out of 30,000 students nationwide for National Cyber Scholars. Only 600 students nationwide performed well-enough for the honor.

Casper Casey and Hunter Goffinett were selected after winning a rigorous 48-hour competition designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats.

“I am so proud of these two young men,” said Sparkman principal Chris Shaw. “We pride ourselves at Sparkman High School in helping students achieve their greatest potential. This is evidence of that. To have two national winners in one school is remarkable.”

Both Casey and Goffinett earned a $2,500 scholarship and an invitation to participate in a multi-week skill building and certification course at the Cyber Foundation Academy.