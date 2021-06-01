Sparkman recognized as one of Alabama’s first PLC School in 2021

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Sparkman Middle School has been recognized as the first middle school in the State of Alabama to be named a Model Professional Learning Community at Work® (PLC) in 2021.

The announced was made on Friday, May 28 by SolutionTree, the organization that identifies Model PLC schools. The group cited Sparkman’s implementation of a Professional Learning Communities at Work® as a major factor in student achievement.

“This is a great milestone for Sparkman Middle School,” said Allen Perkins, superintendent of the Madison County School System. “It’s rewarding to see this recognition since it is based on such rigorous criteria and subsequent proof you have met these standards.”

According to a news release from the school system, PLCs are identified as “schools or districts where educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.” The “big ideas” of a PLC are listed as: focus on learning, building a collaborative culture, and creating a results orientation.

“I am so proud of the dedication of our faculty and staff to the hard work involved in the PLC process,” said Jennifer Whitt, principal at Sparkman Middle School. “We are honored to recognized and feel we are on the right path to improvement.”

Sparkman Middle School joins only 200 other schools across the United States in receiving this honor. They are only one of three schools in Alabama, and the only middle school selected.