Sparkman Middle School on “lockout” after phone threat

Sparkman Middle School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Sparkman Middle School is on “lockout” after a phone threat Thursday afternoon.

Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall released this statement on the situation:

This is not a lockdown… THIS IS A LOCK OUT.

We received a telephone threat and placed the school on LockOUT. That keeps everyone safely inside and school resumes as normal.

We are experiencing some delays since this occurred during school dismissal.

Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall

Hall stated Madison County deputies were on scene to assist with traffic and dismissal.

