Sparkman Middle School on “lockout” after phone threat

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Sparkman Middle School is on “lockout” after a phone threat Thursday afternoon.

Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall released this statement on the situation:

This is not a lockdown… THIS IS A LOCK OUT.

We received a telephone threat and placed the school on LockOUT. That keeps everyone safely inside and school resumes as normal.

We are experiencing some delays since this occurred during school dismissal.

