Sparkman Middle principal named Madison County Schools Principal of the Year

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Sparkman Middle School Principal Jennifer Whitt has been named the Madison County School System’s 2021 Principal of the Year.

“Jennifer Whitt is a dynamic, creative and caring leader,” Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins said in a news release. “She has assembled an incredible team at Sparkman Middle. She gives 100% every single day and that’s why her peers and district leadership selected her as Principal of the Year.”

Whitt has worked 24 years in education, with 22 of those at Sparkman Middle. She has both a master’s degree in educational leadership and an education specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama. She is a Madison County native and attended Harvest Elementary and Sparkman High School.

Sparkman Middle recently became the state’s first middle school to be named as a Model PLC School by SolutionTree.