Sparkman High School student creates TV news studio at home with his 4 brothers

The Edwards brothers have started their own news broadcast from home.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There’s a brand new studio in the Huntsville market that’s delivering the news, and it’s broadcast completely online by a Sparkman High School student.

Give the people what they want

The show is called “The People’s News.”

Creator Jacob Edwards anchors the show with his youngest brother Rylan. Three other brothers (Isaac, Mason, and Devin) either deliver the weather forecast or work behind the scenes.

“Any news they think is important to them, we try to put it in the broadcast,” said Jacob.

They dedicate this program to spreading positive news, something other than COVID-19 related stories.

The videos are shot and edited on a cell phone.

Creativity goes a long way

“Probably my favorite part would be the anchor position because I’m able to sit there, read the scripts, keep people captivated, and try to create this personal feeling within the videos,” said Jacob.

The news team is using its platform to feed hungry families too. The brothers started a t-shirt line. House of the Harvest, a local food pantry, will receive 75 percent of the proceeds.

You can donate to the brothers’ cause to feed families during this pandemic by clicking on this link. Shirts are $20 and come in all sizes.

“The slogan that we’ve been working with is promising positivity by local legends,” said Jacob.

Watch their latest newscast here!