Sparkman High School performing first theater production in new fine arts center

HARVEST, Ala. – Sparkman High School opened its new Fine Arts Center and they’re ready for the first theater production.

Peter and the Starcatcher will run from January 21st through January 31st at the new fine arts center.

“This fun-filled play will take audiences on a magical journey to save a trunk full of a mysterious substance called “starstuff” from pirates,” stated Cody Carlton, Director of Theatre for Sparkman High School.

School officials say this year will be different with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

Here’s what makes this production unique:

Masks will be worn by all performers at all times and are also required of audience members.

Programs will be available to you digitally

Sanitation Stations will be available throughout the fine arts center.

Seating is limited to 20% capacity

NO tickets will be sold at the theatre. All tickets must be bought online. ALL seating is reserved.

Groups/families may still sit together when tickets are bought at the same time.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $20 dollars and are available for purchase exclusively online at SparkmanTheatre.com.

Performance dates and times:

January 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:00 p.m.

January 23, 24, 30, and 31 at 2:00 p.m.

The Fine Arts Center was a 15 million dollar addition to the high school.