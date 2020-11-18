Sparkman High and 9th Grade move to remote learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Sparkman High School and Sparkman 9th Grade School will transition temporarily to remote learning beginning Thursday.

Madison County Schools said the schools will move to remote learning Nov. 19-23 due to COVID-19. Nov. 23 was already a virtual learning day for all students, according to the district.

Students will move back to the classroom on Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.

Meals for students from both schools will be available for pickup at Sparkman High School each day from 11-11:30 a.m.