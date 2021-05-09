Space & Rocket Center will not host annual fireworks show this 4th of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Unfortunate news coming out of the Rocket City’s staple attraction. U.S. Space and Rocket Center staff have decided they will not host their annual 4th of July fireworks show this summer.
This will be the second consecutive year the Center will not host a fireworks show.
Over the past year, the museum dealt with closures, and when they did re-open, visitor numbers were still low, so they started a community fundraising campaign to help make ends meet.
“We had to reach out for help and say help us stay open. We’re making some of those hard choices going forward. We’re just not in a place financially where we can offer a free fireworks show to the community,” Senior Director of Communications Pat Ammons said.
Organizers say they are beginning to see more visitors now, and they’re looking forward to a busy summer as programs like Space Camp begin to pick back up.