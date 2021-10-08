Space & Rocket Center breaks ground on new camp operations center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space and Rocket Center broke ground on a new facility dedicated to space camp operations on Friday.

The $3.5 million center will be named after Boeing.

“Our friends at Boeing have been with us since Space Camp began in 1982, and we’re honored to partner with them in creating a space that embraces the future of exploration and will inspire generations to come,” said Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO and executive director of the Rocket Center.

The more than 40,000 square foot facility will serve as a permanent home for U.S. Cyber Camp, as well as a 1,000 seat auditorium, 10 classrooms, and more.

The center is expected to be completed and ready for campers as soon as March 2023.