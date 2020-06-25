Space Camp blasts off this weekend in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Because of COVID-19, the future of the space camp here at U.S. Space and Rocket Center was uncertain, but they are blasting off with some modifications to keep attendees safe and healthy

They reached out to the community and camp alumni to help them make camp happen at a greatly reduced capacity.

Alumni were asked to make portable handwashing stations and they had them go through revised missions so they could test out some of the new procedures.

The weeklong space camp for kids is going to kick off this Sunday, June 29th.

All of the childrens camps are full for this year but registration for 2021 camps are open.