Space and Rocket Center’s world record rocket launch is official

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Last year’s attempt to launch the most model rockets simultaneously at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is officially a world record.

Guinness World Records now lists the July 2019 attempt as an official success.

It’s finally official! On July 16, 2019, the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the launch that would put man on the moon. In celebration, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center broke a @GWR “Most model rocket kits launched simultaneously,” launching 4,923. https://t.co/uY1jEg7h4s — Space & Rocket Ctr (@RocketCenterUSA) August 7, 2020

5,000 rockets were launched on July 16, 2019 to honor the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11.

The previous record was 4,231 model rockets launched at Teylingen College during a European Space Science Convention in the Netherlands in summer 2018.

The rockets were assembled by rocket center staff along with 178 volunteers, who worked more than 696 hours to build them, the center said.

In order for the attempt to count, the center had to use commercially available rockets, and they had to travel a minimum of 100 feet into the air.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center worked with Redstone Test Center and UAH to ensure they could verify the attempt.