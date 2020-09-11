‘Southwest Molester’ John Paul Dejnozka dies of COVID-19

ATMORE, Ala. — John Paul Dejnozka, who was serving hundreds of years in prison for a series of attacks on women in the 1970s, has died of COVID-19, Alabama Department of Corrections officials said Friday afternoon.

Dejnozka, 76, died Sept. 9.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Dejnozka was tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms. He was quarantined after testing positive, officials said, and taken to a hospital after his condition worsened. He died at the hospital, officials said.

Dejnozka became known as the Southwest Molester for a series of burglaries and attacks on women in the late 1970s in Madison County.

He was serving a total of 830 years at Holman Correctional Facility for two counts of rape, two counts of assault with intent to maim, one count of burglary and assault with intent to ravish, eleven counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary.