Southern Tourism Society taps Huntsville to host 2021 Domestic Showcase conference

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rocket City is booming, and with that growth comes opportunities.

Next year, Huntsville will host one of the largest tourism industry conferences of its kind: the Southeast Tourism Society's Domestic Showcase.

More than 600 tourism professionals and tour operators will learn more about the Rocket City as a travel destination. The event will pour half a million dollars into the local economy -- but the exposure will be even greater for the city.

"Often times when you talk about convention delegates you think that they're just going to come in visit the Von Braun Center or stay at our hotels, but it really goes much deeper than that," Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO Judy Ryals.

She added, "They like to go out and enjoy the dining that we have here, the attractions even Uber drivers, bell men, house keepers. There's so many new jobs created as a result of those people being here. We have to treat them with southern hospitality, make sure their visit is just terrific!"

Dates for the Domestic Showcase have already been booked for February 8-11 in 2021.

“We see this transition as a natural evolution for the domestic group tour segment of the industry,” said Travel South USA President and CEO Liz Bittner in a press release. “We believe it is in the best interest of the industry to build a bigger and better networking platform with educational opportunities, and a re-engineered Domestic Showcase in 2021 can offer this."