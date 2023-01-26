FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Eight teachers from South Korea will be spending three weeks in Florence learning about the American education system.

Around five years ago, the University of North Alabama partnered with the South Korea Ministry of Education to create this program. Teachers From South Korea are allowed to travel to Alabama to get a closer look at American curriculum.

One of the visiting teachers is Jiyoung Kang. Kang told News 19 that she was very grateful for this opportunity.

“It’s a little bit different from the culture back home in Korea, but I’m getting used to it,” Kang said.

Kang later said that she has been a bit overwhelmed by American culture, but she has had a very positive overall experience with the students.

“It’s really good to see how they are being taught and how they interact with teachers,” Kang said.

One teacher at Florence High School, Krista Vick, told News 19 that the program has been very culturally enriching for her students as well. She said they have enjoyed learning about Kang’s culture in South Korea.

“She said that they’ve really welcomed her, and she seems to really fit in with us,” Vick said. “I think it’s been all around a great experience for us.”