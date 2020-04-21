South Korean artist building cornstarch furniture

A South Korean artist is experimenting with an unusual material to build furniture – cornstarch.

He says after grinding the dehydrated corn into a starch, and then solidifying it, it turns into a solid coil which can be used to design furniture with a 3D printer.

He’s doing this in an effort to stop using plastic, and protect the Earth with more renewable sources.

Vegetable fats and oils, seaweed and fish scales have also been tested to find a non-plastic solution.

The World Bank says in 2016 alone, people generated 242 million tons of plastic waste across the world.