South Alabama restaurant plans to reopen after fire

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — The operators of a barbecue restaurant in Orange Beach say they will reopen after a fire swept through parts of the business.

The blaze began Tuesday in a smoking pit next to Moe’s Original BBQ, Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling said.

Some of the fire spread into the attic space of the restaurant, damaging part of the main building, Kimmerling told Al.com.

There were four patrons and employees inside the restaurant at the time, but no one was injured, he said.

“Thank you to all of our customers, locals, friends and families for your calls, stopping by and FB messages,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

“We appreciate all of your support and kind words,” it said. “We will be back Rockin’ in Rolllin’ in no time. We will keep you updated!!!”