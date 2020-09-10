Somerville woman faces drug trafficking charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Seven people were arrested Tuesday in a drug bust at a home on Brindlee Mountain.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said agents with the county’s drug enforcement unit searched a home in the 700 block of Taylor Circle Tuesday and found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, lorazepam and drug paraphernalia.

Agents charged Patricia Annette Steele, 62, of Somerville, with meth trafficking, drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession. She was jailed on $20,300 bond.

Patricia Annette Steele

Roger Daniel Smith

Savannah Taelyr Reeves

Timothy Shane King

William Joshua Gill

Nakita Lasha Cook

Roger Daniel Smith Jr., 37, of Union Grove, was charged with meth and drug paraphernalia possession as well as loitering in a drug house. His bond was set at $1,600.

Timothy Shane King, 43, of Joppa, was charged with drug possession and loitering in a drug house. His bond was set at $1,300.

Three other people were arrested and charged with loitering in a drug house. Savannah Taelyr Reeves, 32, of Arab, William Joshua Gill, 35, of Somerville, and Nakita Lasha Cook, 23, of Lacey’s Spring, all had bonds set at $300.