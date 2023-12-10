SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – The Somerville Police Department (SPD) needs your help finding a missing man.

SPD responded to an address inside city limits in reference to a missing person Sunday.

An officer with SPD spoke with the complainant and learned that 50-year-old Alton “Wade” Bagwell has been missing since 12:00AM Sunday.

SPD Sgt. Aaron Anderson says Bagwell was supposed to take the trash to a dumpster on Cain Road, which is located inside city limits. Anderson says Bagwell left and has not been seen since.

Somerville Police say his family tells the department this is out of character for Bagwell, and is concerned for his well being.

SPD tells News 19 Bagwell goes by “Wade”; stands about 5’9, weighs 170-190 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information on Bagwell’s whereabouts, please contact the Sgt. Aaron Anderson with the Somerville Police Department at 256-350-4613 or 256-778-8282.