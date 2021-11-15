Somerville man dies in crash early Sunday morning

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Somerville man died in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Sunday morning.

Junior R. Melson, 75, was killed when his 1997 Ford Ranger hit a 2021 Jeep Compass head-on around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on East Upper Road approximately four miles east of Priceville.

Melson was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the other driver was injured in the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is conducting the investigation.